Keerthy Suresh showcases her fiery side

Talented actress Keerthy Suresh who played softer roles turned into a tough cop in her latest Tamil release ‘Siren’ which was released on OTT and impressed in the new avatar. “She dons khakis and fits the bill,” says a producer and adds, “She hasn’t done such a fiery role as she is suspected of killing a person in custody and suspended too. She returns to duty fighting her inner demons and performs well,” he adds.

Keerthy Suresh became a household name among Telugu viewers with her scintillating performance in ‘Mahanati’ and bagged a national award too. "She was also seen in films like ‘Nenu Local’, ‘Rang De’ and ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ and also shared screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and proved her mettle as a village belle in 'Dasara',” he points out.

She was last seen as doting sister to megastar Chiranjeevi in ‘Bholaa Shankar and she is yet to sign any new Telugu film. “Probably, she is looking for meaty roles and may take some more time,” he concludes.