Keerthy Suresh Serves Desi Glam Like Only She Can!

Keerthy Suresh is turning heads with her latest photoshoot. Draped in a richly patterned saree paired with a chic leather jacket and bold accessories, she writes, "Serving desi glam, glow, and a little bit of drama."



The actress' latest film to stream on OTT is Uppu Kappurambu. Co-starring actor Suhas, it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last night. The Mahanati actress got married in Goa last year. It was a destination wedding.











