 Top
Home » Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Serves Desi Glam Like Only She Can!

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
4 July 2025 2:15 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh is turning heads with her latest photoshoot.

Keerthy Suresh Serves Desi Glam Like Only She Can!
x
Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh is turning heads with her latest photoshoot. Draped in a richly patterned saree paired with a chic leather jacket and bold accessories, she writes, "Serving desi glam, glow, and a little bit of drama."

The actress' latest film to stream on OTT is Uppu Kappurambu. Co-starring actor Suhas, it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last night. The Mahanati actress got married in Goa last year. It was a destination wedding.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
keerthy suresh 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X