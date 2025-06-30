Keerthy Suresh: Legacy Gives A Platform

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Award for her powerful performance as legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati, believes that while family background offers a starting point, it is talent and instinct that truly shape an actor’s journey.



Daughter of yesteryear actress Menaka, Keerthy has steadily built her name in cinema. Speaking to journalists, she reflected on the idea of legacy in the industry. “Legacy has nothing to do with my choices,” she explained. “The scripts I pick and the genres I want to explore come purely from my instincts.”



She admitted that coming from a film family brings responsibility and expectations, but warned against letting that pressure dictate one’s path. “There is a sense of responsibility, a level of expectation. But I don’t think anyone from such a background should let that turn into pressure,” she said.



Keerthy described legacy as a foundation rather than a boundary. “It does give me a route, yes—but it doesn’t limit me or define any special quality,” she noted.

She also credited her mother for inspiring her choice to become an artist.“The part of my journey most influenced by legacy was the decision to be an artist—and that came from my mother,” she shared.

Keerthy Suresh has made a mark in Tollywood with hits like 'Nenu Local, 'Nenu Sailaja and 'Sarkarivari Paata' to gain a foothold.