Keerthy Suresh Is Lovely In Floral Pink Dress

DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 2:23 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh posts stunning images of her vibing in a chic, pastel pink dress adorned with a striking red rose embroidery on the bodice.

Keerthy Suresh posts stunning images of her vibing in a chic, pastel pink dress adorned with a striking red rose embroidery on the bodice. With her arms raised and a radiant smile, the Mahanati actress is beautiful!

Recently seen in Uppu Kappurambu, the actress married Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12, 2024. He is a Dubai-based businessman who also has business ventures in Kochi and Chennai.











