Keerthy Suresh Has Lunch Date With Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is someone Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh has always admired. The duo had a lunch date and the latter had a mandatory selfie to make the occasion memorable.



Describing Sam as her darling, Keerthy wrote, "My heartfelt departure from where we have created the most beautiful memories while we step into our happy place."













Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Uppu Kappurambu, an Amazon Prime Video original movie, in the first week of July.

