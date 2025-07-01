 Top
Home » Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Has Lunch Date With Samantha

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
1 July 2025 10:10 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is someone Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh has always admired.

Keerthy Suresh Has Lunch Date With Samantha
x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is someone Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh has always admired. The duo had a lunch date and the latter had a mandatory selfie to make the occasion memorable.

Describing Sam as her darling, Keerthy wrote, "My heartfelt departure from where we have created the most beautiful memories while we step into our happy place."




Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Uppu Kappurambu, an Amazon Prime Video original movie, in the first week of July.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
samantha ruth prabhu keerthy suresh 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X