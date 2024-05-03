Keep your eyes on these 6 family friendly movies this year

2024 seems to be an eventful year in terms of movie releases.Movie releases with almost every genre has been released on the big screens to entertain the audiences. Ranging from heartwarming tales to exciting adventures, horror flicks, there are ample movies for one to catch up at the theatres.





Here are 6 family friendly movies that we are looking forward to this year that shall keep your children amused and entertained

- Chhota Bheem & the curse of Damyaan

The live in action family entertainer releasing theatrically on 31st May promises entertainment unlimited. The immensely popular kids character Chhota Bheem will come alive on the screens with his Sena to save Dholakpur from a lethal enemy Damayaan. Will they succeed? To know it all catch the movies this summer in theatres.











- Moana 2

Moana 2 is all set to take the audiences on this exciting voyage with Maui a new set of crew members. A journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced is what the storyline of the movie is and is one of the movies kids are looking forward to this year in the second half of the year











- Garfield

Garfield releasing on May 24th is yet again set to entertain the audiences. The lasagna loving cat will make a triumphant return on the screen and yes Varun Sharma will voice for the character in Hindi. The movie is a must watch with your kids this May











- Harold and the Purple crayon

The live action animated movie based on the children's book with the same name is a movie that we are looking forward to. The movie caters to the kids and will keep them glued to the screens with their engaging storyline.







- Despicable Me 4

A new era of the animated movie franchise is set to begin with the upcoming Despicable Me 4. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the movie to arrive and cast its magic. Releasing theatrically on July 3, 2024 its one of the most exciting family entertainers of the year.

Get ready to flock the theatres with your kids this summer to check out these impressive movies.



