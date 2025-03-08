'Keep The Fire Alive – A Call to Conscious Action' is a 1.25 minutes thought-provoking short film

Touted to be a wonderful visual poem that makes everyone ponder over social issues, the short film is aimed at creating awareness about real incidents and awaken the generation of tomorrow.





Tollywood actress Samyukta came forward to present the short film while K Praful Chandra is directing it. The project is supported by Charan Tej Uppalapati and Yash Jain and produced by ‘Under The Same Sky' banner which believes in impactful storytelling and social change.





Director Praful expresses his sincere gratitude to Charantej Uppalapati for his invaluable guidance and unwavering support





Speaking on the occasion, writer-director Praful Chandra said, "When the recent horrendous incident happened that shook the nation, there was definitely a lot of rage against the injustice that took place but nothing around us truly resonated the message we wanted to voice. Everything we saw and heard was fueling anger—an essential emotion, but one that should be directed toward liberating change. If history has taught us anything, it’s that every significant transformation occurred when a society was angered or triggered into action.After deep reflection and intense brainstorming, we asked ourselves: When can we actually see change? Would stricter laws truly put an end to these issues? The reality is, the ultimate solution isn’t something we can witness today. This change is not for us—it’s for those who come after us."





Praful added, "We are called human beings because we supposedly know how to be—to exist with consiousness and intention. But somewhere along the way, we have forgotten this. When humans act purely out of compulsion, they cease to be conscious beings and become compulsive creatures.What we need is a generation of conscious beings. If humanity collectively moves toward raising a conscious generation, then one day, these atrocities will no longer exist.





The person who first raised the cry for independence of India in 1743 never lived to see the freedom we gained in 1947—but they still took that step. And so did we began this journey with full intent and unwavering belief.”





The director shared that they were searching for a voice of change, and Samyuktha was already marching for it through her foundation, Adi Sakhti. With her deep commitment to women’s issues, the short film’s final touch came to life effortlessly. Visually, we explored so much, but it was her voice that truly stole the show—conveying raw emotion and depth in a way that words alone couldn’t. She didn’t just narrate; she breathed life into every word, making the message hit even harder. And the final touch—the word Chitagni—was the perfect closing note, tying everything together with profound impact.





Cinematographer Mourya Ila captured the essence of every frame with striking precision, turning the visuals into poetry. Cherub Shirsath composed the track amplifying the soul of the film. Garage Studios took charge of editing, VFX & animation weaving every shot into a powerful narrative. Colourists Lakshit Dhargawe and Chaitanya Kandula added depth and intensity to every frame, while production head Safa Ali ensured that every detail fell seamlessly into place. The contribution made by Garage Studios - Sheik Hassan , Ankit Siddharth and Vinod Kanna is invaluable.









'Keep The Fire Alive' is not just a story that is aimed at entertaining the audiences, but brings out a social awakening among general public, said the maker. Every scene, every metaphor used in this short film is reflective of the society. Every voice should speak on the issues of society. This film urges the world to keep speaking, keep fighting, and keep the fire of Consiousness alive until we reach a future where, when told that such horrors once existed, the next generation is left in disbelief, unable to fathom that such a reality was ever true.