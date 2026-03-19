KD the Devil: Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and performer Nora Fatehi on Wednesday finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her recent song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the film 'KD: The Devil'. The dancer-actor shared a detailed video message on Instagram, where she explained her side of the story, alleging she had no role in the Hindi version of the song. In the video shared by the bollywood actor, Nora said she had shot the song a few years ago and had agreed to it because it was part of a big project and also featured veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

Explaining why she initially agreed to the project, the actor said the opportunity to work with such a well-known actor was one of the reasons she signed the song. When I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to working with him? He's such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that's what I thought, of 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main', which is also a very iconic song," Nora said. She further alleged that when the makers explained the translation of the song to her at the time, nothing seemed "inappropriate" or "vulgar." However, she clarified that she does not understand Kannada and had relied entirely on what the team told her. "When they were translating the song, nothing seemed inappropriate orvulgar when they were translating the song to me. But then again, I don't understand Kannada, so I just rely on whatever they're telling me. Whatever they've done right now, which wh is creating a Hindi version and dubbing the voice in Hindi and having those lyrics, which are very inappropriate, I had no idea about that. They didn't take any approvals; they didn't take any permission from me," she said. The actor also claimed she noticed problems during the launch event of the song. According to Nora, she saw a Kannada lyrical version being played, which used photos that she had not "approved." She also claimed that an Al-generated image of her and Sanjay Dutt was shown, which she said she was not comfortable with.



When I was invited for the launch at the event, I sat there and I saw the Kannada version, which, first of all, I had a major issue with because they didn't take any approvals from me when they created that lyrical version. They used very unflattering photos, and if anyone knows me, they know that I have to approve all my photos. They put this lyrical version without my approval and they put it out there," Fatehi said. "Then they created an image of Sanjay Dutt, which was Al-generated, and me, which I'm already against Al, so I was already feeling really irritated at the event when I saw what I saw. I have to be respectful regardless. I'm in the presence of media, I'm in the presence of filmmakers, people who give me opportunities, so I have to carry myself in a certain way," she added. Nora further alleged she was internally "conflicted" after seeing the presentation at the event. She added that when the Hindi version of the song was played, she immediately felt there could be problems and "backlash."



"However, internally, I was really conflicted with what I was seeing. Then they played the Hindi version. Now, when they played the Hindi version, I knew it was a wrap. I knew we were going to have issues because at least I understand Hindi. I told the director, this is not going to be okay. This is going to get a lot of backlash. I disassociated myself with the project. As you can see, I didn't promote it at all," the actor said. "I again flagged it for the director. I said, my image and reputation are on the line. Here's the thing. As artists, especially artists like me, we don't really have this backing. We're not nepo kids. We don't come with a certain power behind us. It's just us. We're just individuals and the audience which is behind us. We have little power. We have little control," she added. Concluding her message, Fatehi urged the media and social media pages to hold filmmakers accountable when controversies around songs or content arise, rather than directing attention solely at the artists involved.



"Also, just a side note to the media and to the pages that are consistently talking about this situation. If it bothers you guys so much, then you need to hold the filmmakers and the people who create such content accountable. You start using their name and images when such controversies arise," Nora said. "You start bombarding their name and images to the audience because then only will they have some sort of fear and they will feel some sort of accountability and some sort of responsibility when they create content. If you're only going to bombard the audience with just the artist's name and image, it's counterproductive because we don't have control of such scenarios," she added.



The song has faced criticism from several public figures, including actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, as well as singer Armaan Malik. Members of the Haryana and Karnataka Women's Commissions have also raised objections to the lyrics. It was unveiled at a recent launch event attended by Nora Fatehi, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, Rakshitha, Reeshma Nanaiah and the film's lead star Dhruva Sarja. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner, KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. The movie features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026.

