‘KD: The Devil': Centre Orders Removal of 'Sarke Chunar' Song Over Vulgarity

Hyderabad: The upcoming pan-India film KD: The Devil has landed in controversy after the release of its video song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” which has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly vulgar lyrics and choreography. The track quickly became the target of heavy trolling and backlash across social media, prompting intervention from industry bodies and the government. The All India Cine Workers Association lodged a formal complaint with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, leading the Central government to direct the CBFC to remove the song from all platforms and tighten monitoring of films and music videos to prevent similar issues in the future.

Despite the uproar, the film itself remains highly anticipated. Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead, it features Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, and Reeshma, with direction by Prem and production under Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions banner. Shooting has already been completed, and promotional teasers promise a high-octane action spectacle. For now, however, the spotlight is firmly on the swift removal of the controversial track and the broader debate it has sparked over censorship and creative boundaries in Indian cinema.



