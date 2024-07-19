Puri's publicity gimmick For Double iSmart pays off?

Realising that audiences are not turning up in theatres without pre-release buzz, ace director Puri Jagannath has played master stroke and it worked wonders. “He is a master in penning catchy dialogues in all movies from ‘Pokiri’ to 'iSmart Shankar’. He wanted to trigger some hype around his upcoming film ‘Double iSmart’ and used KCR's famous catch words in a song and has triggered strong reactions,’ he adds.



We are talking about the racy song of Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar 'Maar Muntha Chod Chintha' which was released a few days ago and it has one popular line from Telangana's Ex-CM KCR. The line is ‘Em Jeddamantav Mari’. "He has lot of respect for former Chief Minister and being a Telangana-centric movie, he used his punchline and for no other reason," he points out

However, this particular line has been used in an umpteen number of memes and now the BRS women activists objected to its use in Ram Pothineni’s song. BRS leader Pavani Goud expressed her angst for using their leader’s words in the song based on liquor and drunkards.

The BRS women activists are demanding Puri Jagan to remove the dialogue immediately from the song or else they will attack his house and also will boycott Double Ismart in Telangana.

After the not-so-impressive ‘Liger’, noted commercial filmmaker Puri is hoping to bounce back into the reckoning by recreating the box office magic of ‘iSmart Shankar’.