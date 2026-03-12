KBRI Releases March Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute (KBRI) has released the March 2026 Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings, revealing which K-pop groups generated the most public attention and influence during the past month. These rankings are widely followed in the Korean entertainment industry because they measure public interest, media exposure, and fan engagement for idol groups.



The rankings were determined based on consumer participation, media coverage, communication activity, community awareness, and fan engagement. These metrics are combined to create a Brand Reputation Index, which indicates the overall influence of a group in Korean media and public discussions.



According to the analysis, the top 10 K-pop idol groups for March 2026 were:



IVE



BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

ILLIT

SEVENTEEN

BTS

EXO

Stray Kids

aespa

IVE secured the No. 1 position for March, beating several K-pop powerhouses. Analysts say the group’s high ranking was driven by strong media exposure and high public interest in members such as Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin. Keyword analysis related to IVE included terms such as “conquer,” “all-kill,” and “long-running,” showcasing the group’s strong chart performance and consistent popularity.



BLACKPINK ranked No. 2 on the March list. The group has also been trending globally due to their comeback song “GO” and collaborations with major Korean institutions.



Several veteran groups such as BTS, EXO, SEVENTEEN, and Red Velvet also remained influential despite being in the industry for many years. BTS continues to be a major brand force because of news surrounding their full-group comeback and upcoming world tour.



The rankings also highlight newer fifth-generation groups such as ILLIT, aespa, and Stray Kids, which are gaining increasing global attention. ILLIT, in particular, has gained traction with viral content and strong rookie popularity.



In the K-pop industry, brand reputation rankings are considered a key measure of cultural influence. They reflect how a group is discussed across news media, social media, online communities, and search platforms. The analysis does not focus solely on sales but also on big-data trends that showcase the influence of idols in shaping public conversations and media attention.

The rankings can also influence advertising deals, brand endorsements, TV appearances, and the public image of idols, as companies often use strong rankings as proof of an idol’s commercial influence and marketing power.

Alongside the idol group rankings, the institute also publishes several related lists each month, including Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings, and Rookie Idol Rankings. For March, BTS remained the No. 1 group in the Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index exceeding 8.6 million points.





By Aditya Kumar Singh