KBC Kid Ishit Bhatt’s Rude Behavior Ignites Debate on Parenting, Manners

Recently, a 10-year-old Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant sparked a huge debate on social media, over his conduct in the latest episode.

Ishit Bhatt, a Class 5 student hailing from Gujarat, appeared on the 17th Season of Quiz Show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, 83.

During the beginning of his game, he told Bachchan not to explain any rules as he knew them already.

Later, Bhatt answered the first four questions without waiting for the host to give options. However, his tone was perceived as rude and disrespectful by many viewers.

Ishita Bhat replied and cut off Amitabh Bachchan abruptly a few times, saying, "Sir, I'm answering without options," or "Sir, just ask." This drew criticism from viewers who found his tone arrogant.

The 10-year-old was smoothly sailing the boat without options, until the fifth question for 25,000 points.

When presented with a question about the Ramayana, Bhatt asked Bachchan to give him the options, for the first time since the game started.

When the option was given, Bhatt confidently chose option B, while telling Bachchan, "Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but lock it."

Nevertheless, the option he chose was wrong, and he was evicted from the Kaun Banega Crorepati without winning any amount.

Meanwhile, Bhatt's attitude on the show drew criticism from numerous netizens, who described it as "disrespectful," and "arrogant." More than the kid, his parents became the primary target of the backlash.

"This is typically a kid who's gotten everything in life since the day he was born and didn't have to earn a thing to understand its value. I pray that he finds humility in the years that follow as life's going to be hard on him," a user said.

"He is just a kid like clay.. his fostering is absolutely wrong…!! Although seem uncomfortable at a moment, they, and only they are fully responsible for his child's behaviour He should be counselled to change his attitude and learn a good way of life..!!" another user said.

The third person commented, "Competence without confidence is invisibility but confidence without competence is arrogance. This life will give him enough reminders to rethink this night to the kid."

"He is just "BADTAMEEZ (bad mannered)". If his parents are reading this, then read again. He is a badtameez and you both are responsible for this," another person commented.

"His parents are responsible for not giving him the संस्कार (Values). The mannerless boy is speaking with an attitude. Thanks GOD he lost in the early phase of the game.

This boy, in his whole life, will never give any value to his colleagues, friends, relatives, partners, teachers, parents & wife," a person wrote.

A sixth person wrote, "This kid needs behavioral therapy , he is not normal. He is probably growing up in a toxic narcissistic family environment. I feel for him.I am not talking about knowledge or intelligence at all."

"This is pure indecency and failure of their parents to raise such a mannerless kid. The parents are aware of that attitude but instead of Teaching him they labelled it as confidence and smartness. I have seen such childs , It's a generational failure if we see it as it is," another person wrote.

Another person remarked, "Ishit Bhatt is only 10. This will hopefully be a lesson for his & other parents to bring up children with better manners who respect not only a man of Amitabh Bachchan's stature but everyone they come across irrespective of their standing. That's basic. Do better for your kids."

"Hopefully this will not leave a scar on the child's psyche and the parents will deal with the matter with maturity. Hoping the boy goes on to become a successful individual with good manners and good sense. Luckily he is very young and this was a teachable moment for life lessons," same user added.