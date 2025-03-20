Kavya Thapar Signed in Director Thrinadha Rao’s Film For A Whopping Amount?

Kavya Thapar has been signed as the female lead for a film tentatively titled, “Ureka” opposite Havish for a whopping amount, according to our Tollywood sources.

A source from inside the production house confirmed that Kavya Thapar has signed the film, which is directed by Thrinadha Rao and she is pitted opposite Havish.

“This film is in pre-production right now. It’s a rom-com film and it will go on floors in April or mid-May,” the source revealed. However, the source did not wish to confirm the title, simply stated, “We haven’t decided on a title yet.”

The source further said that Havish is on a holiday and will be back next month.

The film announcement will be made once the first schedule is completed. “We are not announcing anything, we are just planning things right now. Once we finish the first schedule we will make the announcement. We have also not made any announcements about Kavya having been signed,” the source said.

Another source gave a sneak peek into Kavya’s character. “In the film, Kavya is Havish’s neighbour, and what transpires as the story progresses forms the crux of the film. While the intriguing turning point in the film is more than them being neighbours,” the source revealed.

Lastly, our second source confirmed, “Kavya has signed two Hindi films with renowned actors. This news is expected to generate significant buzz in the coming week.”