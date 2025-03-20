Kavya Thapar has signed director Thrinadha Rao’s film opposite Havish for a whopping amount??

Kavya Thapar signed as the female lead for a film tentatively titled,” Ureka” opposite Havish for a whopping amount according to our Tollywood sources.





Our sources from inside the production house confirms, ‘This film is in pre-production right now. It’s a romcom genre film. We are planning for the first schedule. Most probably the film goes on floors in April or mid- May. However, he doesn’t wish to confirm the title so just says, “We have yet not titled the film.”





Confirming the news on anonymity, our source says, “Kavya Thapar has been signed. She is pitted opposite Havish.





Adding more about Havish the source continues, "Havish is holidaying and travelling right now. He is enjoying a World trip to a few countries. Which country exactly is not known. He will be coming back next month.”





Nowadays films announcements are made after the first schedule is over, ‘We are not announcing anything, we are just planning things right now. Once we finish the first schedule we will make the announcement.We have also not made any announcements about Kavya having been signed.





However, our other source further giving a sneak peek about Kavya gushes,” Kavya is the neighbour of Haavish in the film and what happens as the story unfolds forms the crux of the story. Though the intriguing turning point in the film is much more than them being neighbours.”





Lastly, our second source confirms,” Kavya has signed two films in Hindi with well-known heroes. Which should be the buzz in the next week probably.