Katrina Kaif’s Balcony Photos Spark Outrage, Sonakshi Sinha Condemns Leak

Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are again making headlines, but not for their pregnancy announcement or a movie. Private photos of mom-to-be, Katrina on her balcony went viral today, which sparked outrage online as fans called it a blatant invasion of privacy.

The couple usually keep their personal lives hidden, away from the spotlight, but sometimes they do give their fans a sneak peek of what's going on in their lives to keep them updated.

Last month, the couple announced their pregnancy through a joint social media post with a cute snapshot of Katrina with a baby bump and Vicky Kaushal in it. Many fans and Bollywood stars congratulated them on their upcoming journey.

However, this morning, a picture of the mother-to-be went viral on Instagram, and faced a lot of backlash from Netizens.

This morning, a media portal took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of pregnant Katrina on her balcony at her Mumbai house. The caption under the picture read, "Exclusive: Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out on her balcony while she nears her delivery date."

The post irked the Netizens with many calling it an invasion of the actor's privacy as the pictures were clicked without her consent.

Among the Netizens, fellow Bollywood actor, Sonakshi Sinha, also slammed the post by writing, "What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

Fans also disapproved of the post as "harassment," "disgusting," and "unethical."

Meanwhile, neither Katrina nor Vicky opened up about the leaked photos, so far.