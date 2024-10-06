Kashika Kapoor talks about her Telugu debut LYF and Hindi debut AGMP

Actress Kashika Kapoor discusses her upcoming film 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass'. She plays the pivotal role of this women driven concept which tells the story of a teenage girl in rural India, raised by a progressive father who is passionately committed to education. The film portrays the girl’s journey as she navigates societal pressures in a community where women's education is still not widely accepted. Kashika is happy to have debuted in a Telugu film. “Love Your Father” [LYF] which will also be released soon.



On debut film, "AGMP” giving a strong message on education





We have shot this in the UP. Education is a power which no one can take away from you. I love that I got to be Geeta in my debut film which gives out a strong message. While I was shooting in the UP, I found girls who spoke well and had so much knowledge, but the sad part is that they are only asked to look after their family members after getting married. I have been told by my parents that you need to stand on your own feet.

This film promotes "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”





We see many women are progressing as the rate of girls’ education now has increased because of our Govt supporting girls’ education. This changes the household mentality and If parents are not convinced, the girls run away. I feel when your parents support girls, half the battle is won. When older people watch our film, “Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass” I feel that they will want their daughters to be educated. Through our film we want to promote, "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” which is a great initiative.

On skin show limitations



On skin show limitations and doing item numbers, I think quality matters over quantity. I hail from an orthodox family, initially, my dad never supported me to pursue this profession. He wanted me to complete my education and I'm still completing it. I definitely, do not want to go over and above the lines drawn. I am open to wearing a swimsuit but it should be relevant to the sequence. I have got offers of item numbers and many other genres. Choices matter as it's going to be with you throughout your lifetime. Audience is smart; they don't want to watch scenes which don't deserve being in the film. On social media we read negative and positive comments that an individual expresses today.

About sex, abuse and compromise

About sex, abuse and compromise that is being discussed in the Hema Committee especially which has taken Mollywood with storm - I feel such things don't exist. Unless, you independently decide to be part of it. I feel be it Tollywood/Mollywood and Bollywood, nobody is to be blamed. I want to work with dignity so after years, when I look back in the mirror, I can say wow, I chose good roles.

On message to avoid indecent proposal

Everyone must have encountered it. I would say straight away walk off. There are two sides of a coin. You have to choose the right opportunity. You should believe in yourself and be confident, work hard as you have to make your career make yourself and your family proud. I didn't get any indecent proposal in Tollywood or Bollywood as both my debut films are releasing soon.

On her Telugu debut

I'm also doing a movie titled “LYF” [Love Your Father]. The story is all about the father-son relationship. It's the Shivji bond, and how I stand by them supporting them all throughout the film. I auditioned for the film and bagged the role. It is an amazing character. The film is being produced by Kishore Rathi Mahesh Rati under the direction of Pawan Ketaraju and I have dubbed my character in my voice.