Kartik Aaryan's Sister Kritika Ties the Knot, Actor Shares Adorable Video

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan is over the moon as his sister, Kritika, recently tied the knot in their hometown, Gwalior. On Friday, Kartik posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing the moment his sister walked down the aisle while he gently held the floral canopy above her. They all were seen dancing to Kartik's song Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Check out the video here.

Kartik's sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, is a hair-transplant specialist. She tied the knot with Tejashwi Kumar Singh, who works as a pilot. For days, videos from Kartik's sister's pre-wedding celebrations had been going viral, and the actor himself offered fans a sneak peek into the festivities.



Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25. Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

