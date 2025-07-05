Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela Spark Buzz at Dinner Outing

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Telugu actress Sreeleela are grabbing headlines as fans speculate about their relationship status. The duo, who will soon be seen together in an untitled Hindi film directed by Anurag Basu, has been spotted multiple times off set, fueling rumours of a budding romance.

While the film is still in production, it’s the actors’ off-screen camaraderie that’s stirring curiosity. A viral video showing Sreeleela in a floral dress joining Kartik for a dinner outing — where he appeared in a classic black shirt — has only added to the speculation.

Social media is abuzz with theories, with some calling it a calculated PR build-up, and others believing the chemistry is real. Neither Kartik nor Sreeleela has addressed the rumours so far, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions from affectionate social media posts and casual appearances. Whether it’s the start of a real-life love story or just friendly bonding between co-stars, fans are closely watching what unfolds next.



