Kartik Aaryan Charms Fans at Sister’s Haldi with Joyful “Kajra Re” Dance

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned heads and hearts at his sister Kritika Tiwari’s haldi ceremony, where he was seen joyfully dancing to the iconic song Kajra Re. The video, widely shared by fan pages on Instagram, quickly went viral, capturing the perfect mix of festivity and family warmth.

Dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama, Kartik matched steps with family members as the music played, while Kritika—radiant in a white saree—and their mother joined the celebration with equal enthusiasm. Another clip from the event showed Kartik assisting his sister during the haldi ritual, showering her with flowers and sharing an emotional hug — a moment that struck a chord with fans, symbolising the pair’s strong sibling bond.

The actor’s cheerful presence and playful energy added charm to the ceremony, with social media users praising the candid family glimpses as a refreshing break from his packed professional life.

In a past interview from 2024, Kartik had described his relationship with Kritika as a “Tom-and-Jerry-like bond”, calling her his best friend and trusted confidante — a sentiment visibly reflected during the celebration.

While the family has not formally announced the wedding date, reports suggest it may take place in early December in the family’s hometown, Gwalior. Until then, Kartik’s haldi dance and heartwarming moments have already become a highlight of the pre-wedding festivities.

This article is authored by Siftpreet Kaur, Intern at Deccan Chronicle