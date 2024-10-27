The Film Has No Barriers: Karthik Dammu

It is known that Pramod Kumar directorial 'Fouja' produced by Ajith Dalmiya won three national awards. Karthik Dammu, Aishwarya Singh and Pawan Malhotra in the lead roles, 'Fouja' presented by Rahi Productions and PK Productions impressed the Hindi audience. And now makers are going to bring this film to the Telugu audience. This movie was specially screened at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Film lead actor Karthik Dammu, hero Vijay Dharan Datla, AP Additional Chief Secretary Dammu Murali Mohan, Haryana Principal Secretary Dr. d. Suresh, Mrs. Kanti D. Suresh graced the screening of Fauja as chief guests on Saturday. Later in this program..

Hero Karthik Dammu said.. 'I was born in Hyderabad. I am happy to come here again for my film. Cinema knows no language boundaries. More importantly, a film like Fouja has nothing to do with the language. The film will soon be released in Telugu and Tamil languages. Everyone should watch our film and enjoy it', he said.

Vijay Dharan Datla said "Fouja is an evergreen movie. This movie won three National Awards. The makers are preparing to release it in Telugu soon. Congratulations to the entire team including Karthik, Ajith Dalmiya and Pramod Kumar," he said.

The producer of the film, Ajith Dalmiya, said, 'I hope the Telugu audience will appreciate and support our Fouja film'.

Director Pramod Kumar said.. 'No matter how much money we have, we can buy branded clothes.. but we cannot buy Indian Army uniforms. It has to be achieved with hard work and passion. It can be ours only if we have patriotism. Fouja is loved by everyone who has love and devotion to the country. Soon our film will come before the Telugu audience."

Haryana Principal Secretary Dr. d. Suresh said.. 'This film made with a lot of passion on a small budget has won three national awards. This is a big achievement. I am happy that such a good film is now being brought to Telugu and Tamil.'

Kanthi d. Suresh said.. 'Everyone wiped their tears when they saw this film. Language is not a barrier to an original film. A movie has no language, race, country or region. Emotions are important for movies and games. Language is not a problem for them. That's why Karthik supported our Women's Kabaddi League. Everyone should watch Fauja's film again and enjoy it', he said.The Film Has No Barriers: Karthik Dammu