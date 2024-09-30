Karthi film ‘Satyam Sundaram’ collections surge in AP/TG

Despite a sedate start, the collections of Tamil star Karthi dubbed the movie ‘Satyam Sundaram’ is picking up gradually in the two Telugu states. “It has garnered Rs 2 crore in two days and is expected to pick up in the days to come, ‘says a distributor, who adds, “The film takes the audience on a nostalgic trip to the 1990s he adds. Karthi shines bright in this compelling family drama, while Arvind Swami showcases his acting brilliance once again."



Yet again, producers Suriya and Jyothika have picked a refreshing plot narrated by director Prem Kumar who made a heart-touching love story ‘96’ with Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha and its kinds of old lovers reunion. “Directed by C Prem Kumar, this slice-of-life movie has drawn packed houses for its first and second shows on its opening day. Notably, Sathyam Sundaram is attracting family audiences like no Tamil dubbed film has in recent times, he adds.

Tamil star Karthi has tasted success in Telugu states with his dubbed movies like “Khakhi’ and ‘Khaidi’ and to some extent with ‘Sultan’ too. “He has done a family drama away from his action roles and again showcased his acting talent,” he concludes.