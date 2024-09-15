Karthi film Sathyam Sundaram gets Rs 6 for Telugu rights?

It looks like Tamil stars are having a good time in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The upcoming movie 'Sathyam Sundaram' featuring Tamil star Karthi has been reportedly bought for a good price in Telugu states. “Telugu dubbing rights are valued at Rs 6 crores in two Telugu states and it is a good price for Karthi’s light-hearted movie,” says a distributor. He claims that even Arvind Swami who plays a key role also has some fans among Telugus. “The wholesome entertainer is being produced by Suriya and Jyothika and being directed by C Prem Kumar of ‘96’ fame,” he adds.



“The teaser showcases on screen chemistry between Karthi and Arvind Swami and also reveals that the duo portrays cousins with different lifestyles. Karthi represents a rustic character with innocence, while Arvind Swami is a more reserved and urban persona, he points out.



After the success of Tamil dubbed movies like ‘Maharaja’ and ‘Raayan’, Telugu distributors are betting their money on dubbed movies. “Tamil dubbed movies are looking safer and also Telugu audiences are patronizing novel content. So, Tamil stars having a gala time in Telugu states as their films are brought from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crores, depending on the range of the stars,” he concludes.

