Karthi brings back sweet protagonist role, wins accolades

Amidst grey and dark roles ruling the roost in the tinsel world, Tamil star Karthi has essayed the role of a ‘good-hearted’ man in his latest release ‘Satyam Sundaram’ which is doing steady and also receiving loads of appreciation in the two Telugu states. “I thought good guys have disappeared on the big screen and I was pleasantly surprised with the new avatar of Karthi and his heartwarming performance. With more heroes being fascinated with grey and dark roles, Karthi brought back the sweet protagonist and won accolades,’ says Suresh Babu who claims that feel-good entertainers have taken a back seat. “This film is loaded with feel-good moments and takes the audience on a beautiful nostalgic trip and Tamil director Prem Kumar deserves a pat on his back,’ he adds.

With violence-filled movies taking center stage in the south and Bollywood, this kind of movie comes as a breath of fresh air. For instance, in films from Yash's KGF’, All Arjun in ‘Pushpa;’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, the hero has been re-defined who doesn’t mind trekking in the wrong path and also using his sword to showcase his anger. “I don’t want to take names but heroes have become more belligerent and ferocious and pushed the violence to the next level which sometimes it should curbed a bit,” he points out.

He claims that Tamil star Karthi is also doing larger-than-life movies, yet he mixes with boy-next-door and relatable roles. “I agree that actors have to do something different every time and action is part of their job. Karthi also portrays down-to-earth roles to find a proper balance in his career. With his stirring performance, he has gone a few notches up as an actor. I also liked Arvind Swami in a simple, yet impactful role,” he states. On collections being steady rather than overwhelming, Suresh adds, “It will take some time to connect with a hero with pure heart amidst unapologetic heroes,’ he concludes.

Earlier, Nagarjuna also praised the dubbed movie and wrote, “Dear brother Karthi, I saw your film #SatyamSundaram last night!! You and Arvind Ji were just too good… I had a smile throughout watching you and went to sleep with the same smile… Brought back so many childhood memories… and also memories of our film #oopiri.I’m so happy that people and the critics are appreciating such heartwarming, Films!! kudos to the entire team!!!