Karnataka Caps Movie Ticket Prices; Telugu Producer Supports the Move

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has introduced a policy capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200, including for multiplexes. The decision aims to make cinema more accessible and affordable for the common man.

Welcoming the new policy, Telugu producer Lagadapati Sridhar expressed hope that the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would follow suit. "Cinema has become unaffordable for many. In the days of Maharajas, entertainment was free because even kings wanted the poor to enjoy it as a stress reliever. Relaxation is essential for everyone, regardless of their wealth, to cope with daily tensions," he said.

Sridhar further emphasized the unique charm of the theatrical experience. "Bars, clubs, and other recreational activities exist, but nothing compares to the joy of watching a movie in a theater. The collective experience—laughing, clapping, dancing, and cheering together—breaks social and economic barriers, fostering unity in society."

However, Sridhar noted that exceptions may be considered for films with large budgets, ranging from Rs 400-500 crore, such as some Telugu films where ticket prices can range from Rs 400 to Rs 1300. "But not all movies should fall under this category. The rise in ticket prices has driven audiences away, which is unfortunate. Theatres remain a crucial part of the film industry’s revenue model, despite the growing influence of OTT and digital platforms," he concluded.