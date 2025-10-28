Karmanye Vadhikaraste Promo Out: Suspense Thriller To Hit Theatres on Oct 31

The makers of the highly anticipated suspense investigative mystery thriller, 'Karmanye Vadhikaraste,' have unveiled a gripping release promo, further heightening excitement ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on October 31st.

Produced by D.S.S. Durga Prasad under the Ushaswini Films banner and presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar, the film stars Brahmaji, Shatru, and ‘Master’ Mahendran in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Amar Deep Challapalli.

Speaking on this occasion, the film unit expressed strong confidence in the project: "The release promo for 'Karmanye Vadhikaraste' has received an excellent response, with viewers praising its stunning presentation. The film, which releases on October 31st, features a story that is as gripping as its title suggests. Senior actors Brahmaji, Shatru, and 'Master' Mahendran have breathed exceptional life into the characters with their dedicated performances."

The unit elaborated that the film is based on real-life events, stating, "This is a suspense investigative mystery thriller built around incidents we see daily in the news, such as student murders, missing cases, and kidnappings."

The makers also shared positive feedback from the censor board: "The censor members recently viewed the film and praised its excellence, granting it a U/A certificate. We are confident that 'Karmanye Vadhikaraste' will release on a grand scale and thoroughly engage the audience."