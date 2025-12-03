Karl Urban Hints at Major Deaths in The Boys Season 5 Premiere

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in The Boys, has warned fans to brace for major casualties right from the season 5 opener. Speaking at Fan Expo, Urban revealed that the final season skips any slow buildup and delivers emotional shocks from episode one—titled “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite.”

“I think we throw you in the deep end,” Urban said during a Screen Rant–moderated panel. “As far as emotional attachment to characters goes, there’s going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode… That’s probably what will make you realize, ‘Oh, this s--t is for real.’ Anybody’s fair game.”

His remarks echo showrunner Eric Kripke’s confirmation of the episode title, fueling speculation that the season may take cues from the comics—where Butcher kills Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk, leaving Hughie as the final survivor. While Urban avoided naming any characters, his warning has energized theories of a possible bloodbath mirroring the comic storyline.

Season 5 marks the end of the Prime Video series, while the universe continues with the upcoming Vought Rising prequel. Alongside returning cast members Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty, the final season will feature a mini Supernatural reunion, including Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

A premiere date has not yet been announced, but anticipation is building for what promises to be a high-stakes, ruthless conclusion.

