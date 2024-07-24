Karisma Kapoor is absolutely stealing our hearts as reality TV show judge

Karisma Kapoor, the reigning queen of fashion and glamour, has become the most beloved judge on India's Best Dancer Season 4. Known as the OG dancing diva, she continues to mesmerize audiences with her impeccable style and grace. Karisma, the actress with the most hit songs in Bollywood, captivates contestants and viewers alike with her honest and candid personality on the show.

Contestants are often in awe when they meet her, frequently requesting her to recreate her iconic dance numbers. Many bring her gifts from their hometowns, eager to connect with the star who has influenced generations. Apart from her glamourous looks, the audiences are captivated with her modesty. The karismatic actress can be often seen sharing incidents from her personal life on the show which have purely enhanced the adoration and love that fans have for their Lolo.

Interestingly, #LoloLoves, which is Karisma's way of approving a dance performance has gone viral! Apart from this, it is just a breath of fresh air just seeing her sparkle on screen with all that rizz!

Her recent performance in 'Murder Mubarak' was purely magical while 'Brown' garnered international acclaim and now with her stint as a reality TV show judge we can't stop ourselves from admiring her even more!