Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera Announce Pregnancy

New Delhi:Actor Karishma Tanna on Monday said she is expecting her first child with husband and businessman Varun Bangera.Tanna, known for her roles in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi " and "Naagin", shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle as she announced the news.

The first picture featured her and Bangera wearing caps with "Mom" and "Dad" written over them. Followed by pictures of the couple holding the infant's shoes.

They are expecting the child in August. "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026," read the caption.

Tanna and Bangera started dating in 2021 but kept their relationship private until the engagement in November of the same year. They tied the knot in February 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony.