Kareena to Jahnvi Bollywood Divas' Love For Bodycons
Bollywood has always been instrumental in shaping many of our fashion choices. There are some fashion trends that are evergreen and one such trend is Shimmer dresses or body cons.
Here are our favourite Bollywood divas nailing the shimmer game and how & we are totally loving it.
1. Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey and her wardrobe choices have always been strong fashion statements. This shimmer body con is our absolute favourite and she looks ravishing as always.
2. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo the diva forever. This white shimmer dress makes her look like a dream and ofcourse she is the unbeatable fashionista we have in B-Town.
3. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy looks dazzling in this shimmer gown. The high tigh slit and the color pallete surely catches your eye and makes it a exquisite fashion piece.
4. Shivjyoti Rajput
The lovely Shivjyoti Rajput raises the temperature in this silver shimmer dress. She looks sharp with her well defined make up. The actor is all set to take over the screens in Fateh opposite Sonu Sood and JNU as well.
5. Jahnvi Kapoor
We love how effortlessly Jahnvi nails this shimmer outfit. We are in awe of her subtle makeup paired up with some minimal jewellery with this red shimmer dress.
Shimmer power and Bollywood fashion goes hand in hand it seems and we have already made our notes on Bollywood shimmer style game
