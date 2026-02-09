 Top
Saifeena Secrets: Kareena Kapoor Playfully Admits Who Really Said ‘I Love You’ First

9 Feb 2026 11:21 AM IST

As for the Devara actor, he said he doesn't remember who said it first.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

A light-hearted interview featuring Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan saw them answering personal questions about their relationship. The main highlight of the interview is Kareena revealing who said "I love you" first in their romance.

When asked directly, she playfully admitted: "It might have been me. He just doesn't want to embarrass me. So, it might have been me."

The high-profile union of the power couple culminated in a five-day wedding celebration in October 2012. After a five-year courtship, the Saifeena duo opted for a relatively low-key registered marriage at Saif’s residence in Bandra on October 16. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are the names of their kids.








( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

