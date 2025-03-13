Kareena Kapoor Rejects Intimate Scenes, Cites Cultural Constraints

Addressing this topic, Bollywood veteran Kareena Kapoor shared her firm stance, emphasizing that Indian cinema has yet to fully embrace such portrayals. She candidly admitted her discomfort with performing intimate scenes, noting that such content is still considered taboo by a large portion of Indian audiences.

Kareena asserted that, in her view, explicit scenes neither enhance storytelling nor add any value to a film. She mentioned that she has always avoided such roles and has no intention of changing her position in the future. The actress also highlighted the cultural mindset in India, where intimacy is not seen as a natural part of life, but rather a subject of societal restraint.

While Bollywood is often regarded as relatively progressive, Kareena pointed out that the South Indian film industry remains even more traditional and restrictive in terms of such portrayals.