Karate Kid: Legends brings back the legacy, nostalgia as new trailer drops

One of the most loved franchises in the country, Karate Kid returns with its highly anticipated installment, Karate Kid: Legends. Continuing the legacy of martial arts mentorship and rivalry in a new era, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio-starrer Karate Kid: Legends drops the new trailer. Promising more karate and kung fu action, the brand-new trailer honors the legacy of the previous films and Mr. Miyagi, as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han unite to train Ben Wang, the new Karate Kid. This sixth installment in the long-running martial arts franchise is the first to bring together two of the most iconic characters from the series.



Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio along with Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.