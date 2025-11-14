Karan to Franchise Kartik’s Snake Saga

Kartik Aaryan’s career is taking unexpected and exciting turns. He now steps into the role of an ichhaadaari naag — a shape-shifting serpent who can take human form — in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand.

In preparation, Kartik has been watching Reena Roy’s iconic performance in Raj Kumar Kohli’s Nagin, where she played the female ichhaadhari counterpart to his character. A meeting between Kartik and the veteran actress is also being planned.

Karan Johar, ever the strategist, intends to expand Kartik’s Naagzilla avatar into a full-fledged franchise. “As soon as the first Naagzilla film is launched, pre-production for the next will begin. Kartik will be the only constant — every instalment will feature a new cast and crew,” a source close to the development reveals.