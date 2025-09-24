Karan Johar On National Film Award: So Emotional To Win The Same Year As Rani and SRK

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday said he is humbled, honoured and filled with gratitude after receiving the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his 2023 movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".The producer-director, known for hits like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "My Name is Khan", received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Apoorva Mehta, his partner at Dharma Productions, also received the honour.



Johar posted photos, which included one with Rani Mukerji who was honoured with Best Actress honour at the 71st National Film Award ceremony, on Instagram.

"So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine.

"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai @iamsrk ( missed taking a photo with him )" he wrote in the caption.

Johar also gave a shoutout to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the lead actors of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

"Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today thanks to the love and recognition," he added.

This is Johar's third national award in a row and his fourth one overall. The moment marks a full circle for Johar who was nominated in the same category for his directorial debut, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".













"This is my third national award in a row. In 2021, we got it for 'Shershaah' and in 2022, we got best VFX for 'Brahmastra' and most wholesome and popular entertainer of the year (award) this year. There's a lot of energy, excitement and inspiration in my heart right now and a lot of gratitude," he told Doordarshan at the National Awards red carpet.

"Whenever we get a national award, I feel like I have done something right to win over hearts, the audience, the jury and to reach this stage. A lot of respect and gratitude to the jury," he added.

In 2021 Johar won special jury award for "Shershaah", in 2022 he won the special award for best VFX for "Brahmastra: Part One � Shiva" and most wholesome and popular entertainer of the year this year for "Rocky Aur Rani...".

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" was produced by Johar's Dharma Productions.