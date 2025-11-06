Karan Johar Gets Candid About Loneliness of Being Single

Bollywood filmmaker and Producer, Karan Johar recently got candid about his personal life, revealing his loneliness about being single. In a conversation on Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving it Up with Sania, Johar spoke opened up about the emotional challenges he faces without having a romantic partner.

He recalled receiving a National Award and being asked who his ‘plus one’ was, only to realize that he had no one by his side.

While quoting the song, Har Kisiko Nahi Milta Pyaar Yahan Zindagi Mai, he added, "You feel the loneliest in your highs and not your lows. In your lows, you have your family, friends, parents and kids. I have two cousin sisters I am very close to, and I have my best friends. But in your highs, what do you do? I remember I got a call that I was getting a National Award. I hung up the call, and for one minute all I thought about was, ‘What do I do tonight? Whose house do I go to? Whose hand do I hold? A little pat on the back, I needed and wanted to feel happy.’"

"When I went to the awards, they asked me who my plus one was, and I had no one. Everybody was coming with their partners, and my mum was not well enough to travel, and my kids were too young. It hits you hard. I do get lonely and, on many nights when I am eating alone, I don’t go to my dining table. I eat in my room so I can dilute the loneliness. But they say never say never, and when it happens, I am standing with my arms wide open like Shah Rukh Khan," he added.

Johar further mentioned that during New Years when couples celebration together, he feels very lonely and vents about his loneliness to his single friends and avoids hanging out with couples.

He even joked that "he wants to kill" people indulging in PDA in front of him.

Johar recently won a National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The movie was his directorial comeback after nine years.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie is written by Karan Shrikant and features Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday in the leads. The film is set to release on December 25.