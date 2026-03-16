Kanye West Reschedules Delhi Concert to May 23

New Delhi:Rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, has rescheduled his Delhi show following the "prevailing geopolitical situations" and will now perform in the city on May 23. Ye was earlier set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29. His performance will also mark his debut in India. The event is organised by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment.

District by Zomato shared the news with a post on Instagram on Monday, which featured the poster of Ye with the new date written over it. It was followed by a note.

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans travelling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Team Ye Live in India," it read.

The rapper had a breakthrough in 2003 with his single "Through the Wire", followed by his debut album in 2004. He is known for tracks such as "Nias in Paris", "Bound 2" and "Hurricane" among others.

Earlier this month, "FA9LA" rapper Flipperachi cancelled his India Tour following the Middle East conflict.