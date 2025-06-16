Kantara's Prequel: Debunking Boat Mishap Rumors

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was a massive box office success, sparking nationwide conversations. Following its immense popularity, a prequel is now in production, with filming progressing rapidly.



Recently, news of a boat capsizing in the backwaters of the Mani reservoir on Saturday night went viral. However, the film's executive producer, Adarsh, has clarified the situation, stating that no crew members were present during the incident.



Adarsh explained, "The film’s shoot was underway in the Mani backwaters. The boat capsized due to strong winds and rain. None of our team was around it. Our shooting was going on at a distance. No one was injured." He condemned speculations that crew members, including Rakshit, were on set at the time of the mishap.



Kantara 2 is directed by Rishab Shetty, who will also star as a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers. The film is slated to hit screens on October 2, 2025.

