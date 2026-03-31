Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Unfollows Everyone Except Family and Foundation

Rishab Shetty, who rose to fame with the Kantara franchise, has become the talk of the town after shocking fans by unfollowing almost everyone on social media. A couple of days ago, Shetty unfollowed his co-stars Rukmini Vasanth, Raj B. Shetty, and several others.



According to the latest reports, he previously followed 140 accounts; however, he has now cleared his "following" list, leaving only his wife, Pragathi Shetty, his production banner (Rishab Shetty Films), and the Rishab Shetty Foundation.



He has also unfollowed several stars from various film industries. Despite the purge, he boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram and has shared over 450 posts.



On the career front, Rishab Shetty will next be seen in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. The film is expected to be released sometime next year.

