Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer Unveiled, Fans Hail Rishab Shetty’s Mythic Saga

The wait is over — the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally dropped, sparking massive excitement among fans across languages. Released at 12.45 pm on Monday, the trailer clocked record-breaking numbers within minutes — the Kannada version alone drew 62,000 views in just eight minutes, while the Hindi version crossed 32,000 views in five minutes. The trailer was also released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The prequel explores the origins of the Kantara mythos, tracing events back to where Rishab Shetty’s character disappeared during Panjurli Kola. Packed with grand visuals, stirring music, and intense performances, the trailer positions Rishab as a fierce warrior who rises against tyrannical kings, embodying the ‘protector of dharma’.

Musician B Ajaneesh Loknath’s folk-inspired score heightens the impact, with the climactic Om Namo Shankara against the damaru beats leaving audiences spellbound. The eerie “woo...” chant that became iconic in Kantara makes a return, while glimpses of romance between Rishab’s villager and a royal family member add emotional depth.

The cast features Rishab Shetty in the lead, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Jayaram in a pivotal role, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, alongside familiar faces from Kantara including Pramod Shetty and Prakash Tuminad.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide release on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami.

The trailer’s unveiling on Navaratri added to the festive fervor. Hombale Films described the movie as “a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from our soil.”

Celebrities too joined in the celebrations — Hrithik Roshan praised the trailer, calling it “a film where folklore, faith and fury collide,” while actor-director Rakshit Shetty hailed the visuals and storytelling richness as “stunning.”