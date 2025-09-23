Kantara: Chapter 1, The Prequel Indian Cinema Has Been Waiting For

The concept of a prequel is relatively under-explored in Indian cinema. Despite the potential of a prequel to allow writers/directors to explore the genesis of characters, conflicts, and worlds, the creators across various Indian film industries are less fascinated by the concept of a prequel. When done right, prequels can provide engaging insights, answer the audience's questions, and even recontextualize the original story.



In recent years, Indian 3 is one major film that could have been a prequel. The Kamal Haasan-Shankar movie, if it ever gets made, will delve into the past, focusing on the character of the father of the vigilante Senapathy. Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 1, starring Vikram in the lead, will slightly take the form of a prequel. Part 2 focused on the present timeline of Kaali, whose past resurfaces, dragging him back into the crime world. Part 1 is intended to delve into Kaali's backstory and the events leading up to the conflict shown in Part 2.



But the hype surrounding Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, makes it the biggest prequel. To be released in theatres on October 2 in multiple languages, the mythological action drama with divine elements at its core, has reportedly done exceedingly good pre-release business. Built on 2022 hit's Rs 450 crore legacy, this pan-Indian release will be keenly watched by observers and producers. Its blockbuster status will kindle an interest in prequels.



Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to take us back to the earlier era. This isn't merely a retread of familiar ground; it's an ambitious undertaking to construct the foundational pillars of the Kantara universe. The scale and anticipation surrounding Kantara: Chapter 1 are unprecedented for an Indian prequel.

