Kantara Chapter 1 Stuns Cricketer KL Rahul

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues to storm the box office, winning hearts and setting new records nationwide. Among the many fans left spellbound by the film’s powerful storytelling and stunning visuals is Indian cricketer K. L. Rahul.

The star batsman took to social media to express his admiration for Rishab Shetty’s latest masterpiece. “Just watched Kantara. Blown away by the magic @rishabshettyofficial has created yet again. All hearts beautifully represent the people and the belief of Mangaluru,” he wrote, adding folded hands and heart emojis.



Rishab Shetty later re-shared Rahul’s post on his Instagram Stories, acknowledging the cricketer’s praise with two heart emojis.



Interestingly, K. L. Rahul has earlier drawn inspiration from Kantara even on the cricket field. After leading his team, Delhi Capitals, to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, Rahul celebrated in a distinctive manner — removing his helmet, slamming his bat to the ground, and drawing a circle around himself before thumping his chest and pointing to the ground and his jersey, symbolically marking his territory.



Fans were quick to connect the gesture to Rishab Shetty’s iconic sequence from Kantara, making it clear that the film’s spirit has left an indelible mark not just on audiences, but even on sports stars like K. L. Rahul.

