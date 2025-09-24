Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty To Earn A Share In Profits

Kannada star Rishab Shetty has reportedly chosen a share in profits over a fixed remuneration for his upcoming magnum opus Kantara 2. According to sources, Shetty wanted to avoid inflating production costs and instead allowed most of the budget to be dedicated to the film’s making.

The decision comes after the phenomenal success of Kantara (2022), which was made on a modest budget of ₹11 crore but went on to collect around ₹200 crore net across India. Buoyed by this, production house Hombale Films and Shetty decided to create a prequel, delving further into the divine-ethnic narrative.



“Rishab worked hard on his physique and spent time crafting the script with minute detailing. The film’s making cost alone is estimated at ₹36 crore — nearly three times that of the original. To ease the financial burden, the key actors preferred to opt for a share in business instead of upfront remuneration,” says a source.



With the Kantara brand already valued at over ₹200 crore, Kantara 2 carries strong business prospects. The film is expected to fetch ₹100 crore from the Telugu and Tamil versions alone, apart from significant revenues from Karnataka, North India, and overseas markets.



“Rishab has taken the right call by not burdening producers with hefty paychecks. Instead, he has invested himself as actor and director, and will now rightfully reap his share of the profits,” the source concludes.

