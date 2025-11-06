Kantara 2 Proves That Rooted Indian Stories Can Travel Globally, Says Anand Pandit

As ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter- 1 ‘continues its remarkable run at the box office, conversations are growing around a major shift in audience preferences. Viewers today seem to be moving away from glossy urban tales to embrace stories that celebrate India’s cultural and spiritual roots. Trade analysts report that the film has earned nearly Rs 600 crore in India within 29 days. Its success story does not stop there. Along with a Spanish version and a strong response overseas, it has also become the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia. This underlines how films deeply connected to Indian traditions, when introduced in international languages and new territories, can expand their reach across borders.

Industry experts see the extraordinary success of films like ‘Kantara 2’ as a turning point for Indian cinema, reaffirming the global appeal of stories rooted in culture.



“Audiences today are clearly evolving in their choices. While they still enjoy contemporary stories, they are also drawn to narratives that are more local and culturally rich. Take the vibrant South Indian ritualistic traditions portrayed in 'Kantara' and the hit series, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' that have naturally sparked curiosity among audiences everywhere. There is still so much more waiting to be explored in every region,” says veteran producer Anand Pandit.



He emphasised that multilingual Indian stories can attract global attention. While regional and Hindi film industries have sometimes shared talent, a language barrier previously kept audiences separated. Today, as that divide fades, films rooted in tradition are gaining recognition. "Our nation, culture, and heritage are our pride, and we should celebrate them globally," adds Pandit.



He also cited the rise of OTT platforms as a positive development that has enabled regional Indian films to reach a global audience. “Of course, OTT platforms have played a major role in breaking language barriers. Viewers around the world are now discovering and enjoying compelling stories from across India. It would be wonderful if we continue to explore this creative space and strengthen our traditional storytelling further,” concludes Pandit.

