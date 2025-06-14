Kannappa Trailer Set to Drop Today, Anticipation Builds

Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming film, Kannappa, has been trending everywhere on social media, thanks to the team's extensive promotions. It is, without a doubt, one of the most awaited films of the year.



Actor Vishnu officially announced that the trailer will be released today at 6 PM. Vishnu wrote on X, "The wait ends today. The journey begins. #Kannappa trailer drops at 6 PM. A saga of the ultimate devotion unfolds. #HarHarMahadev."



Here’s the tweet for you:









The wait ends today.

The journey begins.#Kannappa trailer drops at 6 PM.



A saga of the ultimate devotion unfolds.#HarHarMahadev — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 14, 2025





Guess what? It's going to be unleashed by Mollywood actor Mohanlal digitally. The duration of the trailer is two minutes and fifty seconds.



Kannappa has already generated much buzz among the audience, and the film's trailer is expected to amplify it.

This devotional fantasy drama boasts a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal.



Anticipation is high. Fans expect the trailer's content to live up to the devotional nature of the movie. Also, Prabhas' shots are expected to be top-notch. The Spirit actor has a lengthy special role.



The trailer was supposed to launch in Indore on June 13, but was postponed due to a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed more than 270 lives.



Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and also features Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul, Madhu, Devraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, and Madhoo in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27, 2025.

