Kannappa Garners Rs 5 Crore on Day 2 in Telugu States!

According to distributors, the much-hyped historical epic ‘Kannappa’ featuring Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas has reportedly garnered much lesser collections on day two. ‘It clocked Rs 5.67 crore gross on day two, followed by Rs 8. 25 crores gross on first day and it has touched Rs 15 crores gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” says the distributor, who adds, “Sunday is a good day for more collections and it has pick up and rake in more records,” he adds.

No doubt, Prabhas special role had helped to draw big openings which Vishnu Manchu himself admitted and now the film has sustained in theatres on word of the mouth publicity. “It has mixed reports, while many are hailing the last 20 minutes of the film which is touching as atheist Vishnu transforms into a ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and also talks sacredness of revered temple SriKalahasti near Tirupati,” he points out.

Whereas, it has made lesser impact across India by collecting around Rs 2 crore in which Hindi viewers have given more share due to the presence of Bollywood star Akshya Kumar and now it has to do well and recover its huge investment which is estimated to be about Rs 90 croes. “The real game begins from Monday,' he concludes.