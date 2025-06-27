Kannappa Review: Vishnu's Warrior Avatar Dilutes a Touching Devotional Saga

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, Preity Mukundan

Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu takes on the role of a rebellious tribal warrior in this mytho-fantasy epic set in an ancient era. As a master of archery and a staunch atheist, Vishnu undergoes a physical transformation for the role, sporting a muscled look to match the feral intensity of his character. However, the attempt to fuse a tribal warrior story with a deeply devotional narrative, slightly denting the film’s emotional core.

There's no doubt that Kannappa boasts Vishnu's most ambitious casting yet — featuring powerhouses like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and a special appearance by Prabhas, who shines as Rudra, the divine messenger of Lord Shiva. Prabhas stands tall with a dignified, restrained performance, exuding gravitas and mystical allure.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh manages to tighten the grip in the second half, which focuses more on Kannappa’s spiritual journey. However, the first half meanders through tribal conflicts, human sacrifices, and extended war sequences, diluting the intended devotional mood. Childhood flashbacks and a comic detour featuring Brahmanandam feel unnecessary and bloat the runtime.

Vishnu Manchu portrays the transformation of an atheist into a devout follower of Lord Shiva with conviction, but the emotional shift often feels more mechanical than organic. While his intentions are noble — having invested heavily in both the story and production — his insistence on elevating his heroic image slightly overshadows the essence of Kannappa's spiritual arc. Ultimately, the film’s core — the divine love-hate dynamic between Lord Shiva and his ardent devotee — is lost amidst too many subplots and larger-than-life action episodes.

The film begins with a celestial conversation between Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar, in a limited but impactful role) and Goddess Parvathi (Kajal Aggarwal), foretelling the rise of a devoted soul on Earth. What follows is a grim tribal setting, where a child is sacrificed to appease Goddess Kali. A young Kannappa, appalled by this act, begins questioning the very existence of God. His love for a devout tribal girl (Preity Mukundan) sets the stage for his emotional and spiritual awakening.

Akshay Kumar, having played Lord Shiva at length in OMG 2, appears here in a more restrained cameo but leaves his mark. Kajal Aggarwal, as Parvathi, is underutilized. Mohan Babu, as the priest devoted to Vayulingam of Kalahasti, has his strong moments, and Mohanlal too impresses in a brief role.

Vishnu clearly envisioned Kannappa as a pan-India devotional epic and went all out with a star-studded multilingual cast and a big budget. His intention — to narrate the legendary tale of the Kalahasti temple to a global audience — is commendable. However, a more contained, Telugu-centric film might have served the story better and offered more room for emotional depth, while also easing budgetary pressures.

In trying to mount a large-scale spectacle, Kannappa loses the intimate, soul-stirring connection that defines timeless devotional tales.