Kannappa OTT Release Date, Here’s What We Know

Manchu Vishnu's mythological epic drama, Kannappa, was released in theaters today, June 27. Vishnu plays the titular role, while Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas made extended cameo appearances in the film.



If you are searching for Kannappa's OTT release, here's when the film might make its digital premiere.



At an event, Vishnu stated that Kannappa won't come to streaming platforms anytime soon. He also mentioned that the film's OTT rights haven't been sold yet, ensuring it will have a complete theatrical run.

"I have a very large freedom; my movie will not come to OTT before 10 weeks. That is the deal I have, and by God's grace, I don't have any release pressure. My only intention is to showcase the best to the audience," the actor said at a pre-release event for Kannappa.

Generally, most movies make their OTT debut after four (Telugu) or eight weeks (Hindi) of theatrical release. It remains to be seen when Kannappa will make its way to digital platforms.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

