Kannappa Movie: What Are Twitter Reviews Saying? Let's find out

Kannappa, starring Manchu Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa, is a biographical devotional epic drama based on scriptures and books.

Written by Vishnu himself, the large-scale movie features Prabhas in a significant cameo that lasts longer than expected.



Also featuring an ensemble cast from different languages (Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar and others), the film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

What are the early reviews on X (aka Twitter) saying? Let's take a dive into them:





Whole prabhas episode worth the ticket price #kannappa — venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) June 26, 2025













Cinema antha bagundhi, first 3hr 15 mins thappa..!!#kannappa — అక్షయ్🧊 (@Akshayyy27) June 26, 2025





















Prabhas scenes chala baaunai, atleast i liked them very very much🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#Kannappa #Prabhas‌ — vishnu (@maheshscofield1) June 26, 2025



