Kannappa Losing Steam, Collections On The Slide?

The much-hyped devotional epic Kannappa is facing tough times at the box office after opening to sensational numbers. The film has reportedly collected over ₹14 crore from its overall gross of ₹24 crore so far.



“Collections have been dropping drastically in the last few days, especially in the Telugu states and some other centres. It doesn’t augur well for such a big-budget flick,” says a top distributor. He adds, “The Prabhas factor helped get massive openings, but the warrior episodes couldn’t quite salvage what was meant to be a touching devotional narrative.”



Despite its star-studded cast—featuring Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Mohan Babu—the film seems to be losing momentum due to mixed reviews and relentless social media trolling. “These days, social media is definitely impacting collections, and the mixed response at several centres hasn’t helped either,” the distributor points out.



In overseas and the rest of India markets combined, Kannappa has collected around ₹5.70 crore. “The film needs to gross at least ₹60 crore to break even, which is looking quite difficult right now,” he notes.



Meanwhile, lead actor and producer Vishnu Manchu has been actively promoting the film, holding press conferences and drawing praise from fellow actors and politicians. But so far, those efforts alone haven’t been enough to reverse the box office trend, he concludes.

