‘Kannappa’ delayed, VFX takes longer than expected

Kannappa has been postponed due to ongoing work on its visual effects, the makers announced on Saturday. The decision comes after the makers, less than happy with the way some crucial scenes had turned out, decided to rework the same.



Actor and co-writer of the film Vishnu Manchu made an official statement. Reassuring fans that in their effort to give the best cinematic experience, they had decided to reschedule its release. Calling the making of Kannappa an incredible journey he said, “We are committed to meeting the highest standards, and to ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed. Our team is working tirelessly, and we promise it will be worth it. We’ll be back soon with an update and the new release date.”

“We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support — it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible,” the official statement read.

Manchu, who has also served as story and screenplay writer, said the team is working tirelessly and assures that the movie will be worth the wait. The mythological epic narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa is a mythological epic and stars Vishnu Manchu playing the titular character. The film also stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles.